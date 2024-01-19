Gossip Announces New Album 'Real Power' Inspired by Black Lives Matter Protests

The iconic band Gossip, fronted by the charismatic Beth Ditto, has declared their return to the music scene with a new studio album. Aptly titled 'Real Power,' the album is slated for release on March 22 under the banner of Sony Music Entertainment. The album's announcement was accompanied by the release of the title track, a potent fusion of Ditto's intense vocals and rhythmic guitar riffs that transform the tune into an empowering anthem.

Real Power: A Tribute to Unity

'Real Power,' the album’s title track, draws its inspiration from the unity and resilience displayed by communities during the Black Lives Matter protests. The song speaks volumes about self-empowerment and collective action, particularly resonating with the events that unfolded in Portland, Oregon, amidst the pandemic. The music video complements the track's energy, capturing the band's vibrant live performance amidst a captivated audience and dynamic stage effects, including strobe lights.

Gossip's Comeback after a Decade

This release heralds Gossip's resurgence into the music industry with fresh content after a pause of over a decade. It follows the release of their lead single 'Crazy Again.' The album, produced in collaboration with Rick Rubin, will showcase Gossip's signature sound while embodying a newfound maturity and depth, reflective of the band's journey over the years.

Beth Ditto Reflects on Past Misunderstandings

Adding a personal touch to the album announcement, Ditto reminisced about a past confusion regarding their song 'Standing In The Way Of Control' being featured on the UK show 'Skins.' The term 'skins' initially led to a misunderstanding due to its association with skinheads. However, Ditto later comprehended the show's context differently, adding a layer of complexity to the band's narrative.