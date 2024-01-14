Gospel Singer Buchi Clarifies: Reggae Music and Marijuana Use are Separate Chapters of My Life

Known for his soulful reggae gospel music, Buchi Atuonwu, better known as Buchi, has publicly debunked the popular misconception that his choice of reggae music is tied to his past use of marijuana. The singer discussed this during an interview concerning his new book, “My Weed and I: A Parable of Joy.”

Reggae and Marijuana: A Clear Distinction

In the face of the common association between reggae and marijuana, Buchi emphasized that his love for the music genre has no roots in his former marijuana use. He stressed that reggae as a genre represents his past, present, and future sound, while marijuana is a chapter of his past he has successfully transitioned from.

More than Just a Singer

Buchi also used this platform to reveal that he identifies primarily as a writer, expressing surprise at not penning his book sooner. As an artist who has consistently used his music to convey deep messages, it comes as no surprise that he would choose the written word as another medium of expression.

A Parable of Joy and a Call to Reflection

The book, however, does not aim to dissociate reggae music from marijuana use. Rather, Buchi’s work delves into the broader issue of substance abuse among the youth. Presenting his personal experiences and perspectives, the singer turned author allows readers to form their own opinions on the morality, medical implications, and the Biblical viewpoint on smoking marijuana. The book is intended not as a direct instructional guide but as a parable from which readers can draw their own conclusions. His approach underscores his commitment to addressing substance abuse and clarifying misconceptions surrounding his music and personal history.