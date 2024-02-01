Good Smile Company Unveils New Pop Up Parade Kirby Figure for 2024 Release

The world-renowned figure manufacturer, Good Smile Company, has announced the global release of a new Pop Up Parade figure featuring the iconic Nintendo character, Kirby. The pre-order window for this highly anticipated figure is now open, making it the latest must-have item for Kirby fans and collectors alike.

A Unique Addition to the Pop Up Parade Line

Unlike the standard non-scaled Pop Up Parade figures, which usually stand around 17-18 cm tall, the Kirby figure will measure approximately 14 cm in height. This includes the star Kirby rides on, the sky trail effect, and the cloud base, all contributing to the overall charm of the figure. This unique attribute sets it apart from the usual product line, adding a distinctive flavor to the Pop Up Parade collection.

Details on Pre-order and Pricing

Prospective buyers in the U.S. and Canada can pre-order the Kirby figure through the Good Smile Online Shop U.S., priced at $31.99. International customers, on the other hand, can place their orders through the company's international web store, where the figure is priced at ¥4,800 or €33.90. The pre-order period will remain open until February 29, 2024.

Anticipated Release and Delivery

The Kirby figure is scheduled to be shipped to Japan in June 2024. North American deliveries are set to follow in the fourth quarter of the year, ensuring that fans and collectors worldwide will have their hands on this delightful figure by the end of 2024.