Good Habits: A British Folk Duo's New Zealand Odyssey and Live Performance on RNZ Concert

At the helm of RNZ Concert's Three to Seven show, Bryan Crump set the stage for an enchanting live performance by the British folk duo, Good Habits, composed of Bonnie Schwarz and Pete Shaw. Harnessing the lyrical power of the cello and accordion respectively, the pair graced the studio to share their musical journey, their forthcoming album 'Quarter Life', and their intriguing tour experiences in New Zealand.

Good Habits: A Melodic Sojourn in New Zealand

Back in 2020, Good Habits found themselves anchored in New Zealand due to the sudden lockdown. The duo, instead of opting for a return to the UK, chose to stay and immerse themselves in the local culture of Paekakariki. They were graciously hosted by the local band, In the Shallows during this period. This cultural immersion and community engagement was not merely a time-pass; it profoundly influenced their first album 'Going For Broke'.

From Classical and Folk to Existential Optimism

Good Habits' style is an intriguing mix of genres, blending classical and folk influences to create a unique sonic landscape. Their music is imbued with a sense of existential optimism, a theme that permeates their work and resonates deeply with listeners. This distinctive musical style has led to the creation of their album 'Antipode', a work directly inspired by their experiences in New Zealand.

The Power of Live Performance

The duo's live performance in the studio of 'I will still be here' from the 'Antipode' album was a notable event. It marked the first live music session in the Wellington studio since Bryan Crump took over the show's hosting responsibilities. The resonance of their music within the studio space, coupled with their potent storytelling, brought an unparalleled vibrancy to the show.

The full 'Quarter Life' album is set to hit the public in April. However, fans that attend their concerts during their two-month New Zealand tour, which includes an appearance at Womad Taranaki in March, have the unique opportunity to snag exclusive early copies.