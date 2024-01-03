en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gomad! & Monster Signs Exclusive Deal with Eclipse Records, Set to Release New EP ‘Sickness’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Gomad! & Monster Signs Exclusive Deal with Eclipse Records, Set to Release New EP ‘Sickness’

Eclipse Records, the renowned music label, has penned an exclusive worldwide deal with the Madrid-based band, Gomad! & Monster. The band, known for their trailblazing blend of rock, metal, and electronic music, are set to invigorate the global music scene with their distinctive sound, further solidified by their impending EP release, ‘Sickness’.

From Madrid to the World

Originating in 2011, Gomad! & Monster have been instrumental in redefining the boundaries of music genres. Their track ‘Under Control’ was featured in EA Games’ Need for Speed in 2016, serving as a launching pad for the band’s steadily rising fame. The group has since released music with various European labels and captivated audiences at large electronic music festivals across the continent.

‘Sickness’: A New Wave of Musical Liberation

The upcoming EP, ‘Sickness’, scheduled for release on April 26, 2024, promises to build on the band’s sonic legacy. Described as a high-energy, emotionally vibrant collection, ‘Sickness’ combines elements of electronic rock with acidic drum n’ bass, industrial metal, and techno. Far from being mired in gloom, the album speaks to defiant liberation, inviting listeners to a transformative, celebratory experience.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Sickness’

‘Sickness’ is the result of the combined creative efforts of the band and producer Alejandro Tena at Alex Tena Studio. The album cover, a critical piece of the album’s identity, is the artistic work of Edu Velasco. This synergy of musical and visual artistry enhances the overall appeal of the album, setting the stage for a holistic musical experience.

As Gomad! & Monster prepare to break into the American market, they express enthusiasm about their partnership with Eclipse Records. They anticipate that ‘Sickness’ will resonate with listeners worldwide, marking a new chapter in their musical journey.

Arts & Entertainment Music Spain
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

