Golden State Killer Film 'The Policeman' Mired in Controversy Over Casting Choices

In a swirl of controversy, the upcoming film 'The Policeman,' chronicling the horrific crimes of the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, has come under fire for its casting choices. The appointment of Vincent Gallo and James Franco, both previously accused of mistreating women, has triggered questions about the film's sensitivity towards the victims of DeAngelo's brutal crimes.

The Role of Gallo and Franco

The casting of Gallo, chosen to portray DeAngelo, has particularly roused concern. Reports have emerged alleging Gallo made disturbing remarks during auditions that have led to formal complaints by actresses to SAG-AFTRA. This, coupled with Gallo's approach to embodying DeAngelo as a sexually threatening figure, has raised fears that the film could potentially sensationalize the crimes and disproportionately focus on the male perspective.

James Franco's involvement in the project has also been called into question, considering his own past allegations of sexual misconduct. The casting choices thus not only bring the filmmakers' intentions into question but also their sensitivity towards the survivors' experiences.

Director's Stance and Public Reaction

The film's director, Jordan Gertner, who has collaborated with Gallo and Franco on previous projects, stands at the eye of this storm. Despite assurances from the production company of a safe and respectful environment, the actresses' complaints suggest a starkly contrasting picture.

This contradiction has intensified the scrutiny of Gallo's past behavior and Franco's involvement, with many questioning the appropriateness of their roles in a film depicting such heinous acts. This controversy has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the film, raising poignant discussions on the ethical implications of casting decisions, and the critical role they play in the narrative and portrayal of true crime stories.

Unhealed Wounds and Future Implications

The controversy surrounding 'The Policeman' serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impact of DeAngelo's crimes. Survivors of his atrocities, who bravely recounted their trauma at his 2020 sentencing, have once again been thrust into the limelight, their wounds unhealed. This casts a sobering light on the potential repercussions of such casting choices on survivors and their families.