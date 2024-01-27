Golden Guitar Awards: Josh Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart Shine with 'Size Up'

Golden Guitar Awards, the prestigious event of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, witnessed the triumph of singer-songwriter duo Josh Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart. Their remarkable collaboration earned them three coveted awards, namely the traditional country album of the year, song of the year, and single of the year for their heartfelt track 'Size Up.'

Powerful Partnerships and Musical Excellence

The track 'Size Up' is a testament to Cunningham's humble beginnings and the love that marked his family life. Known for his role as the guitarist for The Waifs, Cunningham's latest win with his partner Urquhart has added another feather to his cap. Urquhart, now a proud holder of 16 Golden Guitars, expressed her gratitude and underlined the significance of family in their musical journey.

Other Noteworthy Winners

The event also saw the rise of New Zealand's Kaylee Bell as the female artist of the year. Bell's recent international success and her unwavering support for women in the music industry were highlighted during the event. Brad Cox was named the male artist of the year, while The Wolfe Brothers bagged the album of the year and duo of the year awards. Rising star Max Jackson made his mark as the best new talent.

A Successful Festival Amidst Challenges

Despite the summer heat, the 10-day music festival attracted thousands of visitors, marking a return to pre-pandemic attendance levels. This was celebrated by country music veteran Dobe Newton of The Bushwackers. The festival proved to be a success, showcasing the resilience and passion of country music lovers and artists alike.