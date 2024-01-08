en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes Unveils Fashion Trends as Awards Season Begins

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Golden Globes Unveils Fashion Trends as Awards Season Begins

The Golden Globes ceremony, a celebration of achievements in film and television, transformed Beverly Hills into a fashion runway. A parade of Hollywood’s finest graced the red carpet, each exuding their unique sense of style, setting the tone for the upcoming awards season. Amid the glittering array of textures, styles, and colors, one particular standout was Sandra Hüller, star of “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Sandra Hüller’s Emerald Allure

Garbed in a striking gown colored between emerald and sea green, Hüller commanded attention. The outfit’s bodice, adorned with skinny straps, flowed into a pleated skirt that extended into a train, encapsulating both traditional elegance and contemporary flair.

The Tuxedo Spectrum

The evening saw a shift in tuxedo trends as well. A variety of tuxedoes with wide lapels graced the red carpet, their hues spanning the color spectrum. The sartorial diversity reflected the evening’s bold fashion choices, echoing the eclectic mix of film and television honored at the event.

Unfurling the Fashion Trends

As the Golden Globes kicked off the awards season, a multitude of fashion trends emerged. From lingerie-inspired silhouettes and exposed corset boning, to deep ruby tones and nontraditional suit hues, the red carpet was a testament to Hollywood’s fashion-forward thinking. Not to be missed were the bright citrus colors, plunging gowns, and color-free dresses that sparkled under the Beverly Hills night sky. The event also saw tributes to herbaceous perennials, adding a touch of nature-inspired elegance to the star-studded affair.

In sum, the Golden Globes served as a platform for bold fashion statements and trends. Each celebrity brought their unique sense of style to the event, creating a tapestry of fashion that ranged from traditional elegance to contemporary flair. As the awards season is officially underway, these trends are expected to resonate through the coming months, continuing the sartorial spectacle that began in Beverly Hills.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
Renowned co-producer of the 2019 film Gantumoote, Sahadev Khelvadi, is poised to make his directorial debut with the upcoming socio-political satire film, Kenda. The film is an exploration of disorganized crime, charting the lives of aimless, jobless youth caught in the vortex of criminal activities. Set against a backdrop of political tension, Kenda is a
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
Lily Gladstone's Historic Golden Globes Win: A Triumph for Native Representation
11 mins ago
Lily Gladstone's Historic Golden Globes Win: A Triumph for Native Representation
2024 Golden Globes: An Evening of Triumphs, Surprises, and Snubs
11 mins ago
2024 Golden Globes: An Evening of Triumphs, Surprises, and Snubs
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
2 mins ago
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
South of Salem to Headline O2 Academy, a First for Bournemouth's Local Rock Acts
4 mins ago
South of Salem to Headline O2 Academy, a First for Bournemouth's Local Rock Acts
'Ayalaan' Beckons: Tamil Sci-Fi Film Set for Pongal Release with A.R. Rahman's Musical Track 'Suro Suro'
7 mins ago
'Ayalaan' Beckons: Tamil Sci-Fi Film Set for Pongal Release with A.R. Rahman's Musical Track 'Suro Suro'
Latest Headlines
World News
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
55 seconds
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
2 mins
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
2 mins
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
3 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
3 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
4 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
4 mins
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
12 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app