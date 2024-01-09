en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes Spark Meryl Streep and Martin Short Relationship Rumors; Martin Short Defended by Hollywood Peers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, an annual celebration of cinematic and televisual excellence, catapulted Meryl Streep and Martin Short into the spotlight, not for their acting prowess but for their off-screen camaraderie. The duo, both nominated for their performances in the Hulu sitcom ‘Only Murders in the Building’, arrived together, sparking speculation about a possible romantic relationship. However, these rumors were promptly dismissed by Short’s representative, underlining their status as long-standing friends.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short: Rumors and Reality

The speculation was rooted in the on-screen romance of their characters in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, coupled with their joint appearance at the Golden Globes. Social media was abuzz with their friendly chemistry, fanning the flames of the dating rumors. However, a spokesperson for Short set the record straight, stating unequivocally that the two are simply close friends. Neither Streep nor Short has commented on the speculation, choosing instead to focus on their nominations and the success of their show.

Martin Short: A Comedic Legend Under Fire

In a separate but related issue, Short found himself at the center of a controversy following a critical piece published by Slate in September 2023. The article, titled ‘Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short’, lambasted the veteran comedian as being ‘devastatingly unfunny‘. This unprecedented criticism sparked a wave of support for Short from his Hollywood peers and fans alike.

Hollywood Rallies Behind Short

High-profile figures, including Ben Stiller and John Cusack, came forward to defend Short, praising his comedic genius and his substantial contributions to the entertainment industry. They, along with countless fans, took to social media to share clips of Short’s work and personal anecdotes that highlighted his talent and character. Short, a two-time Emmy Award and Tony Award winner, has had a distinguished career spanning multiple decades and platforms, ranging from Netflix to numerous television appearances.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

