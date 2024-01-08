en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes Returns to CBS: A New Chapter Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Golden Globes Returns to CBS: A New Chapter Amid Controversy

In a bid to reinvent itself and reclaim its place in the world of awards shows, the Golden Globe Awards made a triumphant return to broadcast television on CBS, after a hiatus and controversy-laden period on NBC. The ceremony found itself in a competitive schedule, with the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins football game as its rival. Notably, the event seemed to rely heavily on the star power of Taylor Swift, who was in attendance, in an effort to draw in viewers.

Jo Koy’s Swift-centric Hosting

The evening’s host, comedian Jo Koy, despite an initial scowl from Swift, continued to spotlight her throughout the night. The Globes seemed eager to capitalize on her immense popularity, going as far as introducing a new category that appeared tailor-made for the pop superstar. However, in a surprising turn of events, Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert movie did not secure a win, losing out to ‘Barbie’ in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

A More Respectable Approach

In what seemed an effort to distance itself from its scandal-ridden past, the ceremony was notably more subdued, avoiding any moves that might offend attendees. The show was marked by a more respectful tone, trying to shed the legacy of the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) whose controversies had previously tainted the Golden Globes.

Notable Moments and Key Wins

Among the memorable moments of the night, Megan Markle’s conspicuous absence from a ‘Suits’ reunion stood out. The event also saw a historic win for Lily Gladstone and noteworthy victories for projects like ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Beef’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘Barbie’. Despite these attempts at reinvention and the notable changes introduced, the ceremony still bore the imprint of the HFPA’s controversial legacy.

In conclusion, the Golden Globes appear to be in a period of transition, striving to reinvent themselves amidst a competitive awards show landscape. The changes made towards a more inclusive and diverse presentation are commendable, but it remains to be seen if these efforts will be enough to fully revive the Golden Globes and restore its previous glory.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

