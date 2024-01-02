Golden Globes Overlook ‘Blue Bloods’ Once Again, Despite Show’s Success

CBS’s long-standing procedural drama ‘Blue Bloods’ has once again been overlooked in the Golden Globe nominations, despite its impressive run and the undeniable talent of its ensemble cast. The absence of the show from the Golden Globe nominations has been a recurring theme, raising eyebrows in the industry given its consistent success and popularity.

Tom Selleck’s Unrewarded Performance

Lead actor Tom Selleck, portraying Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, finds himself without a nomination yet again. Selleck, a Golden Globe laureate for his iconic role in ‘Magnum P.I.’, has not received the same accolades for his performance in ‘Blue Bloods’. This lack of recognition is astounding, considering his convincing portrayal of a dedicated police commissioner grappling with the demands of his high-pressure job and family life.

‘Blue Bloods’ – A Show of Success Yet Unrecognized

‘Blue Bloods’ has carved a niche for itself, maintaining a dedicated fanbase and strong viewership on Friday nights. It has also secured nominations in other prestigious awards, including the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. However, the show’s overall absence in the Golden Globe nominations is a baffling scenario, especially considering its high ratings and the caliber of its performances.

Anticipation for Final Season and Last Chance at Recognition

As ‘Blue Bloods’ approaches its fourteenth and final season, there exists a palpable sense of anticipation. This is the show’s last opportunity at the 2025 Golden Globes to receive a nomination. Fans and critics alike are eager to see if the Globes finally acknowledge the show’s consistent excellence. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, January 11, while ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 is set to premiere on Friday, February 16. Meanwhile, the entire series is available for streaming on Paramount+.