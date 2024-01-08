en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes Off-air Moment: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and the Timothée Chalamet Photograph Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
At the prestigious Golden Globes, an unexpected moment between pop icons Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift has ignited a flurry of speculation among fans and social media users. The incident, which was not broadcast but captured off-air and later shared on the Globes’ official website, saw Gomez approaching Swift and Keleigh Teller at their table.

Reading Between the Lines

Amateur lip-readers and a video from an observant reporter, pieced together a narrative where Gomez, in her conversation with Swift, appears to mention actor Timothée Chalamet and expresses disappointment over being denied a photograph with him. Swift and Teller’s visible surprise only added fuel to the speculative fire.

Raising Eyebrows and Questions

The incident has spurred conjecture about a possible tension brewing between Gomez and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. It’s noteworthy that Chalamet and Jenner were seen in each other’s company during the event. This speculation is further heightened by past perceived conflicts involving Gomez, Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, even though these celebrities have made public efforts to resolve their differences.

A Twist in the Tale

Gomez has a professional history with Chalamet, having shared screen space in a film, which makes her desire to greet him and take a photograph a reasonable expectation. However, this seemingly innocuous desire has now stirred up a fresh wave of drama and discussions on social media, revolving predominantly around the intricate web of relationships between these high-profile celebrities.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

