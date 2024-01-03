en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Overlooked in Animated Category

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, the much-lauded animated movie of 2023, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, was overlooked in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category at the 2024 Golden Globes. Despite receiving recognition at other major award platforms like the Satellite Awards and the Saturn Awards, the movie was conspicuously absent from the Golden Globes nominations.

A Stellar Ensemble Cast and Creative Team

Directed by Jeff Rowe and penned by a creative team comprising Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Brendan O’Brien, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem brought a fresh chapter in the TMNT saga to life. This narrative sees the turtle brothers striving to be accepted as normal teenagers, with the assistance of their new ally, April O’Neil. Battling a ruthless crime syndicate and a wave of mutants, the story unfolds with the unique blend of action, humor, and heart that the franchise is known for.

The film’s voice cast list reads like a who’s who of Hollywood. The cast features Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Jackie Chan, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, and Seth Rogen, among others. It made for a sonic treat for viewers and further added to the film’s appeal.

The Legacy of TMNT

TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman expressed his astonishment at the franchise’s enduring success. Nearing its 40th anniversary, the TMNT franchise continues to captivate audiences with its blend of action, comedy, and relatable characters. The longevity of the characters and their stories is a testament to their enduring appeal and the creative teams’ ability to continually reinvent the narrative for new generations.

Where to Watch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is available for streaming on Paramount+. Despite the Golden Globes snub, it continues to be a hit with audiences worldwide, proving that the spirit of camaraderie, adventure, and pizza-loving turtles transcends all barriers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

