Arts & Entertainment

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Backlash Inspires TikTok Hosting Alternative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
The 2024 Golden Globes, an event that annually honors the best in film and television, was awash with Hollywood’s luminaries. Among the evening’s winners were Cillian Murphy, Ayo Edebiri, and Greta Gerwig’s film ‘Barbie.’ However, the host, comedian Jo Koy, found himself in the crosshairs of criticism for his monologue and a series of jokes, particularly those aimed at pop star Taylor Swift.

Comedy and Controversy

In an industry where humor can make or break a career, Koy’s comedic delivery at the Golden Globes was met with mixed reviews. His jokes spanned a range of topics, but it was his remarks about Taylor Swift that provoked a lukewarm response from the audience and a storm of criticism online. Despite characterizing the experience as ‘an off night,’ Koy reflected on his hosting stint positively in a post-event interview, acknowledging the difficulty of the job and expressing pride in his effort.

Alternative Jokes and TikTok Reactions

As the controversy surrounding Koy’s performance unfolded, fellow comedian Cohen turned to TikTok to offer an alternative batch of jokes. The queer comic’s impromptu quips included playful jabs at Swift’s song ‘Lavender Haze’ and a comparison of the singer to Margot Robbie’s character in ‘Barbie.’ Cohen’s humor extended beyond Swift, touching on other celebrities and movies like ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Iron Claw,’ and ‘Saltburn,’ with a nod to their provocative scenes.

From Backlash to Reflection

Despite the backlash, Koy remained appreciative of his Golden Globes hosting experience. In his post-event reflections, he admitted to feeling hurt by the negative reviews but emphasized his love for the gig. He described hosting as a different style of comedy and highlighted the tight schedule of 10 days to write the monologue. Regardless of the criticism, Koy expressed a desire to share more of himself, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

