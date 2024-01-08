en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: Hollywood’s Glamorous Return Amidst Standout Moments and Charitable Toasts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Golden Globes 2024: Hollywood’s Glamorous Return Amidst Standout Moments and Charitable Toasts

In a triumphant return to the awards show circuit post the SAG-AFTRA strike, the 81st Golden Globes 2024 unfolded amidst Hollywood’s sparkling glamour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. As the spotlight danced from the glitzy red carpet to the prestigious stage and the elated winner’s room, Vogue Parties cast an intriguing light on the culinary and beverage delights of the event. Guests savoured a sit-down sushi dinner, the handiwork of renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa, while the event’s official Champagne, Moet & Chandon, flowed in abundance.

Moet’s Philanthropic Toast for a Cause

The evening seamlessly wove in a philanthropic thread with Moet’s Toast for a Cause initiative. Attendees held up their glasses, not just in celebration, but to extend support to charities of their choice. Amidst the ceremonious vibe, the event was peppered with standout moments and unexpected interactions, adding a dash of spice to the grandeur.

Standout Moments and Celebrity Interactions

Comedian Jo Koy effortlessly filled the shoes of a last-minute host, his monologue eliciting peals of laughter from the audience. Matthew Macfadyen of ‘Succession’ etched a memorable moment with his acceptance speech, acknowledging his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans.

While the event unfolded, the audience witnessed some intriguing celebrity interactions. Timothee Chalamet‘s public display of affection with Kylie Jenner, Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey‘s photo-op in matching white outfits, and Taylor Swift indulging in selfie sessions with fellow attendees were amongst the instances that caught the public eye.

The Battle of Box Office Hits and Notable Winners

The Golden Globes stage morphed into a battlefield as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ vied for the top honours, with ‘Oppenheimer’ clinching a majority of the awards. ‘Succession’ continued its reign as one of the finest modern dramas, while TV favourites like ‘The Bear’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘The Crown’, and ‘The Last of Us’ amassed nominations. Notable winners included Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, and Ayo Edebiri.

The event also saw ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ bagging the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, thanks to the brilliant penmanship of Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. The newly introduced category honouring cinematic or box office achievement was awarded to ‘Barbie’ for its global box office success.

author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

