en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: Historic Wins and Diversity Milestones

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Golden Globes 2024: Historic Wins and Diversity Milestones

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards shone a spotlight on significant milestones in diversity and representation within the film industry. An event that was marked by multiple firsts, the 81st edition of the awards ceremony was a testament to the long-awaited shift in the Hollywood narrative.

Historic Win for Indigenous Representation

Lily Gladstone etched her name in the annals of film history as the first Indigenous person to clinch a Golden Globe. She triumphed as best actress in a motion picture, drama for her compelling portrayal in Killers of the Flower Moon. In a poignant moment, Gladstone dedicated her win to Native kids dreaming of representation in media, emphasizing the importance of Indigenous representation on screen.

Asian Community’s Notable Presence

The awards also saw a significant presence of the Asian community. Ali Wong won best actress in a limited series for her role in Beef. Adding to the accolades, lead actor Steven Yeun and creator Lee Sung Jin clinched wins, leading to a sweep for the series.

Black Actresses Triumph

Black actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ayo Edebiri each won in their respective categories for The Holdovers and The Bear. Randolph expressed that her hard work as a woman of color in the industry had finally paid off, marking another significant milestone for diversity and representation.

Unprecedented Win for Non-English Animation

The legendary Hayao Miyazaki won best animated feature for The Boy and the Heron, making it the first non-English language film to win in that category. This win underscores the increasing recognition of global talents and narratives in Hollywood.

Latino Representation: An Area for Improvement

Despite these wins, the event drew criticism for the lack of Latino representation. The best TV comedy, The Bear, co-showrun by Latina writer-producer Joanna Calo, was a glaring example of this shortfall. Calo was conspicuously absent from the ceremony, highlighting the need for further inclusivity within the industry.

Hosted by first-time Globes host Jo Koy, a Filipino stand-up comic, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards were marked by a predominantly white makeup, despite the diverse nominations. This served as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for true diversity and representation in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
13 seconds ago
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from 'Mera Naam Joker': A Look into Bollywood's Past
Unveiling a hitherto untold chapter of Bollywood’s history, veteran actress Mumtaz, in a recent interview with Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper, disclosed that she was the original choice for a significant role in the classic Indian film, ‘Mera Naam Joker’. Directed and headlined by Raj Kapoor, the film holds an iconic status in the annals of
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from 'Mera Naam Joker': A Look into Bollywood's Past
Golden Globes 2024: Actors Reveal Exciting Future Plans
4 mins ago
Golden Globes 2024: Actors Reveal Exciting Future Plans
Estonian Performer Julia Masli's Unique Clown Show Captivates Edinburgh Fringe
5 mins ago
Estonian Performer Julia Masli's Unique Clown Show Captivates Edinburgh Fringe
Gold Derby User Jablko_Gangsta Tops 2023 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions
45 seconds ago
Gold Derby User Jablko_Gangsta Tops 2023 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions
Golden Globe Awards 2023: A Night of Stars, Triumphs, and New Beginnings
2 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards 2023: A Night of Stars, Triumphs, and New Beginnings
Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder On The Dancefloor' Re-enters U.K. Charts After 22 Years
3 mins ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder On The Dancefloor' Re-enters U.K. Charts After 22 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
1 min
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
2 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
3 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
3 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
4 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
4 mins
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
4 mins
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
5 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
5 mins
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
5 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
54 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app