Golden Globes 2024: Historic Wins and Diversity Milestones

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards shone a spotlight on significant milestones in diversity and representation within the film industry. An event that was marked by multiple firsts, the 81st edition of the awards ceremony was a testament to the long-awaited shift in the Hollywood narrative.

Historic Win for Indigenous Representation

Lily Gladstone etched her name in the annals of film history as the first Indigenous person to clinch a Golden Globe. She triumphed as best actress in a motion picture, drama for her compelling portrayal in Killers of the Flower Moon. In a poignant moment, Gladstone dedicated her win to Native kids dreaming of representation in media, emphasizing the importance of Indigenous representation on screen.

Asian Community’s Notable Presence

The awards also saw a significant presence of the Asian community. Ali Wong won best actress in a limited series for her role in Beef. Adding to the accolades, lead actor Steven Yeun and creator Lee Sung Jin clinched wins, leading to a sweep for the series.

Black Actresses Triumph

Black actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ayo Edebiri each won in their respective categories for The Holdovers and The Bear. Randolph expressed that her hard work as a woman of color in the industry had finally paid off, marking another significant milestone for diversity and representation.

Unprecedented Win for Non-English Animation

The legendary Hayao Miyazaki won best animated feature for The Boy and the Heron, making it the first non-English language film to win in that category. This win underscores the increasing recognition of global talents and narratives in Hollywood.

Latino Representation: An Area for Improvement

Despite these wins, the event drew criticism for the lack of Latino representation. The best TV comedy, The Bear, co-showrun by Latina writer-producer Joanna Calo, was a glaring example of this shortfall. Calo was conspicuously absent from the ceremony, highlighting the need for further inclusivity within the industry.

Hosted by first-time Globes host Jo Koy, a Filipino stand-up comic, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards were marked by a predominantly white makeup, despite the diverse nominations. This served as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for true diversity and representation in the industry.