Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy Triumphs with ‘Oppenheimer’

At the recent Golden Globe Awards, both the star-studded audience and viewers at home were treated to a moment of light-hearted humor when Cillian Murphy, the newly crowned Best Actor in a Drama, humorously inquired if he had lipstick on his nose, a result of a congratulatory kiss from his wife. Murphy’s win was for his riveting performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film ‘Oppenheimer.’

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Shines at the Golden Globes

With Murphy’s win, the night proved to be a successful one for ‘Oppenheimer.’ The film’s director, Christopher Nolan, was also recognized, as were co-stars Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt. The film showcased a stellar ensemble cast which included the likes of Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and Michael Angarano. ‘Oppenheimer,’ based on the 2005 biography ‘American Prometheus,’ has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time and has received critical acclaim.

A Night of Surprises and Celebrations

While ‘Barbie’ led the nominations, ‘Oppenheimer’ followed closely with eight nods. In the television categories, ‘Succession’ was another show that fared well. Stars Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen won awards for their performances in the popular HBO series. Elizabeth Debicki was honored for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in ‘The Crown.’ Netflix’s ‘Beef’ series also made a mark, with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun taking home awards for their performances.

Other Notable Wins of the Night

Other winners included ‘Poor Things’ for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ for Best Animated Feature, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her supporting role in ‘The Holdovers.’ The 81st Golden Globe awards, hosted by Jo Koy, took place at Los Angeles’s Beverly Hilton on January 7th, presenting a night of surprise wins, heartfelt speeches, and memorable moments.