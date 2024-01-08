en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: Actors Reveal Exciting Future Plans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
The annual Golden Globes, a night where Hollywood’s finest gather to celebrate the best in television and film, also served as the platform for some of Tinseltown’s most beloved actors to divulge their future plans and potential projects. Among them were Kelsey Grammer, Patrick J. Adams, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicolas Cage, each revealing exciting developments that are sure to thrill their fans in the coming year.

Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Revival

Known for his memorable portrayal of the titular character in the iconic sitcom ‘Frasier,’ Kelsey Grammer revealed that fans might soon be treated to the revival of the beloved show. While he remained coy about the specifics, the possibility of seeing Frasier Crane back on the small screen is undoubtedly an exciting prospect for fans who have been clamoring for its return.

Patrick J. Adams Confirms ‘Suits’ Spin-Off

Patrick J. Adams, who rose to fame with his role in the legal drama ‘Suits,’ confirmed that a spin-off is indeed in the works. The news will undoubtedly please fans of the show, who have been eagerly anticipating a return to the high-stakes world of corporate law since the series concluded.

Reese Witherspoon Hints at ‘Big Little Lies’ Season Three

Reese Witherspoon, who garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the series ‘Big Little Lies,’ hinted that a third season might be on the horizon. The possibility of a continuation of the intricate narrative and complex characters of the show is an exciting prospect for viewers who have been captivated by the series’ previous seasons.

Nicolas Cage Shares Musical Aspirations

Celebrated actor and film icon Nicolas Cage shared his aspirations to venture into music as he approaches his 60th birthday. Cage expressed his interest in taking on the role of Pontius Pilate in the musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ Despite never having done a musical before, Cage was confident that he could embody the character of Pilate convincingly. However, he left fans in suspense by declining to give a sneak peek of his singing abilities. Alongside his musical aspirations, Cage is also gearing up to star in the upcoming thrillers ‘Longlegs,’ ‘Arcadian,’ and ‘The Surfer.’

With these tantalizing announcements, fans of these actors and their respective shows have plenty to look forward to in the world of television and entertainment. As these beloved actors embark on new ventures and potentially revisit fan-favorite roles, audiences worldwide can expect an exciting and dynamic year in entertainment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

