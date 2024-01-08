en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: A Reunion and Recognition for Hunger Games Co-stars

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Golden Globes 2024 set the stage for a reunion of two revered figures of the global entertainment industry – Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz, who once shared the silver screen in the Hunger Games franchise. The prestigious event held in Beverly Hills on January 7, served as a platform not just for them to reminisce about their shared cinematic journey, but also to celebrate their individual accomplishments in the film industry since their Hunger Games appearances.

A Night of Recognition for Lawrence and Kravitz

Both Lawrence and Kravitz found themselves in the limelight for their distinctive contributions to the world of cinema. Jennifer Lawrence, familiar to many as the brave tribute from district 12, was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy for her role in the film ‘No Hard Feelings’. On the other hand, Lenny Kravitz, known for his role as the stylist in the same franchise, earned a nomination for Best Song for his soundtrack ‘Road to Freedom’ from the film ‘Rustin’.

A Walk Down the Memory Lane

The reunion of the former Hunger Games co-stars at the Golden Globes was a source of nostalgia for many. As they posed for photographs and exchanged memories of their time spent on the sets of the hit franchise, the night was alight with reminiscences of the dystopian trilogy that had captivated audiences worldwide. The presence of other franchise alumni further fueled the interest and evoked memories of the popular series.

Embracing the New while Cherishing the Old

Despite expressing her feelings of being ‘old’ about the recently released prequel, Lawrence made a connection with the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, at the event. This interaction signified a symbolic passing of the torch, a recognition of the evolving landscape of the entertainment world, while still cherishing the past that brought them to where they are today.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

