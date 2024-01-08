en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: A Celebration of Stellar Performances and an Industry Resurgence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Golden Globes 2023: A Celebration of Stellar Performances and an Industry Resurgence

The Golden Globes 2023 marked a significant return for the film and television industry, celebrating the year’s most remarkable achievements amidst a backdrop of recovery and resurgence. Not only did it celebrate the artistry of film and television, but it also signaled the resurgence of a once-declining event that has now regained its status as a vital cog in the awards season.

The Comeback of the Golden Globes

The ceremony, under new ownership and a reformed voting body, followed a diversity and ethics scandal, which had seen the Golden Globes come under scrutiny. This year’s event was a star-studded affair, boasting an impressive turnout of Hollywood legends. It was aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime, underscoring the event’s renewed significance and reach.

Oppenheimer: The Billion-Dollar Blockbuster

Oppenheimer, one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, emerged as a shining star. The film not only achieved tremendous box office success, grossing a staggering one billion dollars but also received numerous accolades. The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic won multiple awards, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.. The film’s financial and critical success underscored the power of riveting storytelling coupled with exceptional performances.

Stellar Performances and Industry Recognition

In the realm of comedy and musicals, Emma Stone received the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things. On the television front, Succession concluded its final season with an array of awards. Kieran Culkin won Best TV Drama Actor, and Sarah Snook secured the award for Best Female Actor in a TV Drama. Other television honors included Elizabeth Debicki and Matthew Macfadyen for their supporting roles in The Crown and Succession, respectively. The Bear also received recognition, with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri being honored for their performances.

The 2023 award season spotlighted several notable achievements, highlighting the industry’s strength and resilience. With the Oscars scheduled for March 10, the Golden Globes have reestablished themselves as a pivotal event in the awards season, setting the stage for more accolades and recognition to come.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
28 seconds ago
Gaelic Soap 'An Clò Mòr' Debuts First Gay Storyline, Marking a Milestone in Gaelic Television
A significant shift is occurring in Gaelic television as An Clò Mòr, a soap opera airing on BBC Alba and available on iPlayer, introduces its first gay storyline featuring two women. This marks a milestone in the representation of diverse relationships within Gaelic dramas, a genre which has previously seen an absence of same-sex storylines.
Gaelic Soap 'An Clò Mòr' Debuts First Gay Storyline, Marking a Milestone in Gaelic Television
Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big
3 mins ago
Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
3 mins ago
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
Box Office Weekend: 'Wonka' Leads Amid Decline, 'Aquaman 2' Crosses Milestone, Debicki on 'The Crown'
34 seconds ago
Box Office Weekend: 'Wonka' Leads Amid Decline, 'Aquaman 2' Crosses Milestone, Debicki on 'The Crown'
Cameron Art Museum's Annual Lantern Floating Ceremony: A Beacon of Remembrance and Renewal
42 seconds ago
Cameron Art Museum's Annual Lantern Floating Ceremony: A Beacon of Remembrance and Renewal
Hunter Schafer's Controversial Golden Globes Attire: A Tangle of Praise and Mockery
43 seconds ago
Hunter Schafer's Controversial Golden Globes Attire: A Tangle of Praise and Mockery
Latest Headlines
World News
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
16 seconds
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
27 seconds
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
43 seconds
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
3 mins
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
4 mins
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
4 mins
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
4 mins
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
5 mins
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
5 mins
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app