en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Winners Emma Stone and Will Ferrell Cheer for Phoenix Suns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Golden Globe Winners Emma Stone and Will Ferrell Cheer for Phoenix Suns

Golden Globe winner Emma Stone, known for her outstanding performance in the sci-fi black comedy ‘Poor Things,’ showcased her unwavering support for her home team, the Phoenix Suns, at their recent basketball game against the LA Lakers. The Phoenix-born actress chose a casual ensemble for the game, donning a black baseball cap with ‘PHX’ emblazoned on it, a white shirt under a black blazer, a gold chain, blue jeans, and white Converse sneakers. Joining her in the stands was fellow Golden Globe winner Will Ferrell, who stood out in a blue jumper and a blue baseball cap bearing the slogan ‘Make lying wrong again.’

Golden Globe Winners Unite

Stone and Ferrell, both basking in their recent Golden Globe victories, were seen exchanging warm greetings during the game. Their camaraderie seemed to mirror their shared success and love for the game. Adding to the star-studded audience was actor and stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, recognized for his Golden Globe-winning role in the Hulu series ‘Ramy.’ Youssef sported a white shirt, a long grey coat, and a vibrant blue beanie, blending effortlessly with the crowd.

The Game: Suns vs. Lakers

The group, which included ‘Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos, enthusiastically cheered on the Suns, with their support paying off as the Suns clinched victory over the Lakers with a compelling score of 127-109. The thrill of the game and the triumph of the Phoenix Suns appeared to bring immense joy to the group, particularly Emma Stone, a dedicated Suns fan.

Off the Court

Off the court, Stone is renowned for her role in the satirical black comedy thriller series ‘The Curse.’ She is married to ‘Saturday Night Live’ segment director Dave McCary, and their relationship dates back to 2017, with the couple tying the knot in 2020. On the other hand, Will Ferrell, the producer of the Golden Globe-winning series ‘Succession’ and the film ‘Barbie,’ is slated to appear in the upcoming comedy ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ sharing screen space with Reese Witherspoon.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
27 seconds ago
Natalie Portman's Golden Globes: A Mix of Childhood Heroes, Star Wars Reunion, and Personal Struggles
At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, celebrated actress Natalie Portman had a memorable encounter with revered actors Martin Short and Mark Hamill, each influential in their respective cinematic universes. Natalie Portman, who earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, shared her excitement over the meetings during her appearance on
Natalie Portman's Golden Globes: A Mix of Childhood Heroes, Star Wars Reunion, and Personal Struggles
'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premieres with Anticipated Undercover Storyline
7 mins ago
'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premieres with Anticipated Undercover Storyline
Bob Saget's Legacy: Widow Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Love, Loss, and Lori Loughlin's Grave Visit
7 mins ago
Bob Saget's Legacy: Widow Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Love, Loss, and Lori Loughlin's Grave Visit
David Oyelowo Applauds Kaley Cuoco's Performance in 'Role Play'
1 min ago
David Oyelowo Applauds Kaley Cuoco's Performance in 'Role Play'
Ghanaian Gospel Singer Diana Hamilton Announces New Single Featuring Nigerian Artiste Mercy Chinwo
4 mins ago
Ghanaian Gospel Singer Diana Hamilton Announces New Single Featuring Nigerian Artiste Mercy Chinwo
Davido to Headline Grammy Weekend Concert Amid Social Media Beef with Tiwa Savage
4 mins ago
Davido to Headline Grammy Weekend Concert Amid Social Media Beef with Tiwa Savage
Latest Headlines
World News
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
8 seconds
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
45 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
47 seconds
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
2 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
2 mins
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
5 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
6 mins
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
7 mins
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app