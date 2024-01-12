Golden Globe Winners Emma Stone and Will Ferrell Cheer for Phoenix Suns

Golden Globe winner Emma Stone, known for her outstanding performance in the sci-fi black comedy ‘Poor Things,’ showcased her unwavering support for her home team, the Phoenix Suns, at their recent basketball game against the LA Lakers. The Phoenix-born actress chose a casual ensemble for the game, donning a black baseball cap with ‘PHX’ emblazoned on it, a white shirt under a black blazer, a gold chain, blue jeans, and white Converse sneakers. Joining her in the stands was fellow Golden Globe winner Will Ferrell, who stood out in a blue jumper and a blue baseball cap bearing the slogan ‘Make lying wrong again.’

Golden Globe Winners Unite

Stone and Ferrell, both basking in their recent Golden Globe victories, were seen exchanging warm greetings during the game. Their camaraderie seemed to mirror their shared success and love for the game. Adding to the star-studded audience was actor and stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, recognized for his Golden Globe-winning role in the Hulu series ‘Ramy.’ Youssef sported a white shirt, a long grey coat, and a vibrant blue beanie, blending effortlessly with the crowd.

The Game: Suns vs. Lakers

The group, which included ‘Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos, enthusiastically cheered on the Suns, with their support paying off as the Suns clinched victory over the Lakers with a compelling score of 127-109. The thrill of the game and the triumph of the Phoenix Suns appeared to bring immense joy to the group, particularly Emma Stone, a dedicated Suns fan.

Off the Court

Off the court, Stone is renowned for her role in the satirical black comedy thriller series ‘The Curse.’ She is married to ‘Saturday Night Live’ segment director Dave McCary, and their relationship dates back to 2017, with the couple tying the knot in 2020. On the other hand, Will Ferrell, the producer of the Golden Globe-winning series ‘Succession’ and the film ‘Barbie,’ is slated to appear in the upcoming comedy ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ sharing screen space with Reese Witherspoon.