Golden Globe Weekend Kick-starts with W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

W magazine’s annual Best Performances Party, a high-profile event in the entertainment calendar, unfolded with panache at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. The star-studded evening coincided with the Golden Globe weekend and was orchestrated by Sara Moonves and Lynn Hirschberg, the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and Editor-at-Large respectively.

Celebrating the Best Performances

The event was a celebration of W magazine’s “Best Performances Issue,” and it welcomed a constellation of stars to its penthouse suite. Among the notable attendees were cover stars Margot Robbie, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo. The gathering also featured Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski, who all played a significant role in the latest portfolio.

The evening was marked by memorable moments, such as Greta Gerwig filming a Ryan Gosling poster on the ceiling, Tallulah Willis arriving with a puppy, and Kaia Gerber dancing to a George Michael song, paying tribute to her mother’s iconic music video.

A Weekend of Golden Globe Festivities

The Golden Globe weekend was not just limited to the Best Performances party. Other festivities included the Apple TV+ cocktail reception with Reese Witherspoon and Lily Gladstone, The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala attended by celebrities like Kumail Nanjiani and Heidi Klum, and the presentation of the Telluride Golden Medallion Award to Annette Bening.

Moreover, the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch witnessed appearances by actors such as Jeffrey Wright and Trace Lysette. The weekend provided ample opportunities for reunions, snapshots, and networking as stars from ‘Succession’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black’ mingled with industry peers and political figures like Rep. Adam Schiff.

W Magazine’s Star-Studded Night

Summing up, the W magazine Best Performances party served as an illustrious kick-off to the Golden Globe weekend. Presented by Christian Louboutin and featuring signature Casamigos Tequila cocktails, the event was more than just a party; it was a celebration of the film and fashion industry’s best performances. With surprise appearances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, the event proved once again to be a must-attend for anyone who is anyone in Hollywood.