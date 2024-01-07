en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Weekend Kick-starts with W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Golden Globe Weekend Kick-starts with W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

W magazine’s annual Best Performances Party, a high-profile event in the entertainment calendar, unfolded with panache at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. The star-studded evening coincided with the Golden Globe weekend and was orchestrated by Sara Moonves and Lynn Hirschberg, the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and Editor-at-Large respectively.

Celebrating the Best Performances

The event was a celebration of W magazine’s “Best Performances Issue,” and it welcomed a constellation of stars to its penthouse suite. Among the notable attendees were cover stars Margot Robbie, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo. The gathering also featured Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski, who all played a significant role in the latest portfolio.

The evening was marked by memorable moments, such as Greta Gerwig filming a Ryan Gosling poster on the ceiling, Tallulah Willis arriving with a puppy, and Kaia Gerber dancing to a George Michael song, paying tribute to her mother’s iconic music video.

A Weekend of Golden Globe Festivities

The Golden Globe weekend was not just limited to the Best Performances party. Other festivities included the Apple TV+ cocktail reception with Reese Witherspoon and Lily Gladstone, The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala attended by celebrities like Kumail Nanjiani and Heidi Klum, and the presentation of the Telluride Golden Medallion Award to Annette Bening.

Moreover, the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch witnessed appearances by actors such as Jeffrey Wright and Trace Lysette. The weekend provided ample opportunities for reunions, snapshots, and networking as stars from ‘Succession’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black’ mingled with industry peers and political figures like Rep. Adam Schiff.

W Magazine’s Star-Studded Night

Summing up, the W magazine Best Performances party served as an illustrious kick-off to the Golden Globe weekend. Presented by Christian Louboutin and featuring signature Casamigos Tequila cocktails, the event was more than just a party; it was a celebration of the film and fashion industry’s best performances. With surprise appearances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, the event proved once again to be a must-attend for anyone who is anyone in Hollywood.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
40 seconds ago
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
Nigel Hector, artistically known as Nigy Boy, is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and the transformative power of music. Despite battling significant adversity, including a visual impairment diagnosed at six months old, Nigy Boy is making waves in the music world with his hit song ‘Continent’. From Humble Beginnings to Chart-Topping Success Born
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
2023: The Year of Rising Stars and Melodic Dominance in Jamaican Music
5 mins ago
2023: The Year of Rising Stars and Melodic Dominance in Jamaican Music
Living in Al Karama, Dubai: A Glimpse into Alka Bhatia's Life
6 mins ago
Living in Al Karama, Dubai: A Glimpse into Alka Bhatia's Life
Dorchester's Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event
51 seconds ago
Dorchester's Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event
New Frontiers in Cinema: 'Rebel Moon' and 'Madame Web' Set to Captivate Audiences
1 min ago
New Frontiers in Cinema: 'Rebel Moon' and 'Madame Web' Set to Captivate Audiences
Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek's Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors
2 mins ago
Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek's Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors
Latest Headlines
World News
Ross Branch Triumphs in Opening Stage of Dakar Rally 2024, Showcasing True Rally Spirit
58 seconds
Ross Branch Triumphs in Opening Stage of Dakar Rally 2024, Showcasing True Rally Spirit
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections
1 min
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections
Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek's Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors
2 mins
Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek's Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors
FKF Premier League's Critical Clashes: A Battle for Positions and Survival
2 mins
FKF Premier League's Critical Clashes: A Battle for Positions and Survival
NorthPort Batang Pier Faces Must-Win Game Against Barangay Ginebra
2 mins
NorthPort Batang Pier Faces Must-Win Game Against Barangay Ginebra
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
3 mins
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
4 mins
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in Competitive Basketball Game
4 mins
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in Competitive Basketball Game
Austintown Fitch Triumphs over Canfield: A Defining All-American Conference Game
4 mins
Austintown Fitch Triumphs over Canfield: A Defining All-American Conference Game
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app