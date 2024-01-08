en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards Rebound with 50% Rise in Viewership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Golden Globe Awards Rebound with 50% Rise in Viewership

The Golden Globe Awards, a renowned event honoring the crème de la crème in film and television, witnessed a significant surge in viewership for its latest edition. This year, a staggering 9.4 million people tuned in to watch the glittering ceremony, marking a 50% increase from the previous year’s viewership of 6.3 million. This bounce-back comes amidst the challenges the Globes have faced in recent years, including criticism over the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that orchestrates the awards.

A Rebound in Popularity

The latest edition of the Globes was broadcast on a Sunday, going head-to-head with NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which typically amasses over 18 million viewers per night. Despite this stiff competition, the Globes managed to pull in a sizable audience, suggesting a rebound in the event’s popularity. The renewed interest in the Golden Globes is a testament to the allure of the event, which has been a cornerstone of Hollywood’s awards season for decades.

In response to the criticisms, the HFPA made a series of changes, an effort that might have contributed to the increase in viewership. The precise impact of these changes on the audience numbers is yet to be quantified. Regardless, the substantial growth in viewership indicates a positive response from the audience, or at least, a renewal of interest in the awards ceremony.

Significance of the Surge

The surge in viewership is noteworthy, as it may signal a shift in public perception and engagement with the event. Moreover, the latest edition of the Globes was not just successful in TV viewership but also made strides in live streaming on Paramount+. This multi-platform success points towards the evolving nature of audience consumption patterns, and the ability of traditional events like the Golden Globes to adapt and thrive in this digital age.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

