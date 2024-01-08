Golden Globe Awards: Lily Gladstone’s Historic Win Shines a Light on Indigenous Representation

On the evening of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, an extraordinary moment transpired. Lily Gladstone, an actress of Indigenous descent, was honored with a Golden Globe, becoming the first Indigenous winner in her category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. This victory marks a significant milestone in the course of Indigenous representation within the entertainment industry.

The Unprecedented Achievement

Gladstone’s triumph was for her role as Mollie Burkhart in the film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ This portrayal has been met with broad critical acclaim, including praise from co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The film, based on a best-selling nonfiction book, revolves around the homicides of wealthy members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

During her acceptance speech, Gladstone, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed her difficulty in encapsulating her feelings in words. She emphasized the significance of her achievement, not merely for herself, but for the broader Indigenous community. Speaking in the Blackfeet language, she dedicated her win to Indigenous children with dreams, further emphasizing the award’s importance to the community.

Indigenous Representation: A Journey

Before Gladstone, the first Indigenous nominee in this category was Irene Bedard, who was nominated in 1994 for ‘Lakota Woman: Siege at Wounded Knee.’ This makes Gladstone’s nomination groundbreaking, spotlighting the importance of representing Indigenous languages and cultures in the film industry.

Indigenous representation in Hollywood has been scant, with nominations or wins for Indigenous performers being exceptionally rare at the Golden Globes and other major awards shows. However, Gladstone’s victory is a significant stride towards altering this narrative.

More than Just a Win

Even before her Golden Globe win, Gladstone’s portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ had already garnered numerous awards and acclaim. She has used the attention to highlight the importance of honoring the memory of Mollie Burkhart and the Osage individuals who suffered during the Reign of Terror, referring to them as the emotional heart of the film.

Her win is a testament to the power of authentic storytelling and serves as a beacon of hope to every ‘rez kid,’ urban kid, and little Native kid, underlining the importance of representation and storytelling in film. This win, undoubtedly, marks a significant moment for Indigenous representation in Hollywood and is a step towards a more inclusive entertainment industry.