Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Television’s Top Series Compete for the Coveted Prize

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Golden Globe Awards, the annual celebration of cinematic excellence, has once again sparked a fierce competition among top television series. This year, the spotlight is on ‘1923’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Diplomat’, ‘The Last of Us’, and ‘The Morning Show’, all vying for the coveted prize.

Succession’s Continued Reign

Notably, ‘Succession’ continues to reign supreme, securing top honors at the 2020 Golden Globes, and earning recognition for its cast members like Strong, Snook, Cox, and Culkin. The series, known for its sharp writing and intense family drama, has once again led the pack with nine nominations this year.

‘1923’ – A Tale of Legacy

The new entrant ‘1923’, has garnered attention with its unique storyline. It features Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the Dutton family ancestors, unfolding their early struggles and the legacy they established for future generations, including John Dutton, portrayed by last year’s best actor winner Kevin Costner.

‘The Crown’ – Royal Farewell

Fans of ‘The Crown’ witnessed an emotional end to the series with its sixth and final season. However, the penultimate season was honored at this year’s Globes, with Elizabeth Debicki receiving a nomination for her nuanced portrayal of Princess Diana. The series has had a successful run at the Globes, earning multiple wins over the years.

‘The Diplomat’ – Political Intrigue

Adding to the competition is ‘The Diplomat’, starring Keri Russell as U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler. Nearly 25 years after her first win for ‘Felicity’, Russell finds herself in the nominations list again, this time for her role in a series embroiled in political intrigue and power play.

‘The Morning Show’ and ‘The Last of Us’

‘The Morning Show’ secured its eighth and ninth Globes nominations, with Billy Crudup nominated for his role as Cory Ellison. Lastly, ‘The Last of Us’, which is adapted from the popular video game, received nominations for its lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The series paints a harrowing picture of survival in a post-apocalyptic world, resonating with a global audience.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards presents a diverse array of television series, each with its unique narrative and compelling performances. As the curtains rise on the award ceremony, viewers worldwide will be eagerly anticipating which series takes home the coveted prize.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

