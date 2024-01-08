en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2024: ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ Triumph with Top Honors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Golden Globe Awards 2024: ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ Triumph with Top Honors

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, under new ownership and a diverse membership, celebrated the triumph of acclaimed television shows ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, and ‘Beef’. ‘Succession’, an HBO series that skillfully depicts the power struggles within the Roy family, bagged the Best Drama award. The cast members Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook were recognized for their stellar performances, each winning in their respective categories. Jeremy Strong, portraying Kendall Roy, described the show’s sweep of awards in its final season as ‘bittersweet’. The series has a rich history at the Golden Globes, previously winning five awards, including the best drama in 2020.

‘The Bear’ Roars with Comedy Award

FX’s ‘The Bear’ won the best television comedy award, adding another feather to its cap. The show’s stars Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, and Ayo Edebiri were lauded for their performances. White, who won the best male actor Globe for a musical or comedy show, expressed gratitude to his co-stars in a heartfelt acceptance speech. Edebiri, playing the role of chef Sydney Adamu, clinched her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy show.

‘Beef’ Sizzles with Best Limited Series Win

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ took home the award for the best television limited series. The show, led by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, not only marked their maiden Golden Globe wins but also acknowledged the growing recognition of Asian-led series. This achievement resonates deeply in an industry recently scrutinized for its lack of diversity.

A New Era for the Golden Globes?

These significant wins come in the wake of heavy criticism faced by the Golden Globes for ethical issues and a lack of diversity. However, with Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions steering the ship, the awards now boast a diverse membership of 300 journalists from around the world, with 60% racial and ethnic diversity. This shift in the dynamics could potentially mark a new era for the Golden Globes, one that truly represents and celebrates global talent.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

