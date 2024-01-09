en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Bollywood Celebrations: A Glimpse into Glamour and Culture

The luminous aura of the Golden Globe Awards 2024 was intensified by a parallel celebration in the world of Bollywood, where the film ‘Animal’ basked in the glory of its success. As the night unfolded, a constellation of stars led by the likes of Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Alia Bhatt illuminated the evening with their dazzling presence, injecting the event with a hearty dose of glamour.

Animal Success Bash: The Glamour Quotient

Every success party is an affirmation of the collective efforts that go into the making of a film, a celebration of achievement, and an occasion to let down one’s hair. The success bash for ‘Animal’ was no exception. The event was studded with lauded personalities of the industry, including Bobby Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. However, it was Tamannaah Bhatia who stole the show with her sartorial elegance, making a statement that resonated in the fashion circles and beyond.

Celebrating Success and Culture

Yet, the celebration was not just about glamour. It was also a tableau vivant of the rich culture that Bollywood represents. As Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri posed for the lenses, they embodied the blend of tradition and modernity that defines Bollywood. The night was a testament to the thriving film industry and its ability to bring together celebrities for a night of glitz and glamour.

Triptii Dimri: A Star on the Rise

The success party also served as a platform for emerging talent. Triptii Dimri, the rising star who captivated audiences with her performance in ‘Animal’, graced the event with her presence. As she showcased her stunning looks and fashion sense, she also hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

As we revel in the glitz and culture of Bollywood, we also invite you to delve deeper into the world of cinema, culture, and more. Subscribe for features and updates that offer insights into the intricacies of the entertainment world and beyond.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 mins ago
Mel B Teases Major Spice Girls Announcement, Discusses New Group-Themed Postal Stamps
In an electrifying revelation, Melanie Brown, fondly known as Mel B and a core member of the legendary pop ensemble Spice Girls, has hinted at an impending announcement that will involve the entire band. This disclosure, which has sent waves of thrill among fans, was made during a recent interaction on the television show ‘Today
Mel B Teases Major Spice Girls Announcement, Discusses New Group-Themed Postal Stamps
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
42 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
43 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole
24 mins ago
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole
John Hannah Steals the Show in Silent Witness Series 27 Premiere
29 mins ago
John Hannah Steals the Show in Silent Witness Series 27 Premiere
MSI Unveils High-Performance Monitors at CES 2024
29 mins ago
MSI Unveils High-Performance Monitors at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
2 mins
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
5 mins
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
5 mins
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
6 mins
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
9 mins
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
12 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
15 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
16 mins
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
17 mins
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
42 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
43 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
43 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app