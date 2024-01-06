en English
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2024: A New Dawn of Diversity and Transformation

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Golden Globe Awards 2024: A New Dawn of Diversity and Transformation

On January 10, 2023, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, marking a significant milestone in the history of the illustrious event. However, as the clock ticks towards the commencement of the 2024 Golden Globes, the focus shifts towards the sweeping transformations that the event is undergoing in response to increasing criticisms.

A New Dawn for Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body responsible for the Golden Globes, was dissolved and replaced by a more diverse voting body. The move came in response to mounting criticisms concerning a lack of diversity among its voters. The new voting body consists of 300 members, achieving a diversity rate of 60%—a significant leap from the previous years.

Surprises in Store

The 2024 ceremony is set to spring a plethora of surprises. To begin with, it will see a new host, network, and owners. Comedian Jo Koy, known for his captivating humor and engaging stage presence, will light up the event with his hosting prowess. CBS will broadcast the event live, providing fans with an opportunity to witness the spectacle from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, the event will be available for streaming on Paramount and other online services, including FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

Recognizing Excellence

The Golden Globes has always been a celebration of excellence across both film and television, and this year is no different. Key categories such as Best Motion Picture, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Director remain, with prominent films and television series like ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’, and ‘Succession’ receiving multiple nominations. However, the 2024 Golden Globes has introduced a new category, recognizing the contributions of artists in different fields. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ film has earned a nomination in this new category, broadening the scope of recognition at the event.

As the final preparations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards are underway, the anticipation continues to build. A new dawn awaits the Golden Globes, and the world watches with bated breath to see how these transformations will redefine the landscape of the prestigious event.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

