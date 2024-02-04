'Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue' - A Tribute to Nostalgia Comes to Orono

The University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts is preparing to welcome a wave of laughter and nostalgia on April 23, as it hosts 'Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue.' This tribute stage show is an homage to the timeless television series 'The Golden Girls,' featuring our beloved characters caught up in comically exaggerated fiascos.

A Twist of Humor and Chaos

The plotline is a fresh spin on the classic series, infused with humor and contemporary themes. Sophia, the eldest of the group, finds herself in hot water with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), accused of operating a drug ring catering to retirees. Meanwhile, Blanche and Rose have tapped into the digital age by launching a successful senior-focused sex app, CreakN. Amidst this turmoil, Dorothy attempts to keep the peace while navigating her relationship with a younger lover.

A Stellar Team Behind The Scenes

The show has been masterfully crafted by author Robert Leleux and brought to life under the direction of Eric Swanson. The cast includes Ryan Bernier, Vince Kelley, Adam Graber, Christopher Kamm, and Jason Bowen, all of whom breathe life into these iconic characters with their compelling performances.

On A Nationwide Tour

'Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue' is making its way across the country, scheduled to be performed in over 40 cities. The production is brought to the stage by Murray & Peter Present, known for their exquisite tribute shows. Tickets for this one-night event can be procured through the Collins Center website. Fans can stay connected with the show's journey through social media platforms for regular updates and additional information.