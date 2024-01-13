en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Girls Introduce New Single ‘The Moment’ in a Show Steeped in Nostalgia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Golden Girls Introduce New Single ‘The Moment’ in a Show Steeped in Nostalgia

The music landscape was recently graced with a performance that will surely be etched in the annals of the industry. The Golden Girls, a reputable music group, marked their artistic journey with a milestone, introducing their second single, “The Moment”. The event unfurled with a special rendition of “Good-Bye Baby”, originally a hit song by miss A, adding a layer of nostalgia to the evening.

Golden Girls’ Pulsating Performance

The Golden Girls’ performance was more than just a showcase of their talent—it was a testament to their passion for the art form. They breathed life into the melody of “The Moment”, and the audience was privy to a spectacle that went beyond mere entertainment. The performance was a journey, a story told through music, reflecting the very essence of what producer J.Y. Park has always emphasized: happiness derived from the love of the art, rather than the pursuit of fame.

A Surprise Guest Appearance

The special event was further intensified with the sudden presence of Fei, a former member of miss A. Invited by J.Y. Park himself, Fei greeted the Korean audience with palpable joy. She was more than a guest; she was a bridge linking the past and the present, her presence serving as a reminder of the rich lineage of the music industry.

Fei’s Reflections and Inspirations

After witnessing the Golden Girls’ performance, Fei shared her reflections. She revealed that it awakened memories of her debut days with miss A and the advice she had received from J.Y. Park. She was visibly moved by the Golden Girls’ performance and conveyed her inspiration to imbibe this passion in her future stage endeavors. Despite rumors of discord among miss A members, Fei’s appearance and her words of encouragement sparked a fresh wave of hope for fans.

As the curtains fell, the audience was left with more than just memories of a dynamic performance. The Golden Girls’ rendition of “The Moment” and the surprise appearance by Fei marked a significant evening, reiterating the power of music to inspire and connect.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
33 seconds ago
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art
On its second day, Shringar, the cultural event of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, showcased an enchanting blend of tradition, art, and youthful exuberance. The college campus teemed with a diverse assembly of students, their traditional attire lending an air of vibrancy and cultural richness to the event. Embracing the Cultural Heritage The day
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art
Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2023: A Literary Journey
5 mins ago
Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2023: A Literary Journey
Unmasking the True-Crime Phenomenon on OTT Platforms
6 mins ago
Unmasking the True-Crime Phenomenon on OTT Platforms
Lil Nas X Unveils 'J Christ' Amid Coachella's Reshuffled Lineup
1 min ago
Lil Nas X Unveils 'J Christ' Amid Coachella's Reshuffled Lineup
Equippers Revolution Releases 'Brand New' from Upcoming 2024 Album
3 mins ago
Equippers Revolution Releases 'Brand New' from Upcoming 2024 Album
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
4 mins ago
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief
8 seconds
Viswanathan Anand: Insights into Chess, Technology, and Self-Belief
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 min
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
2 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
2 mins
Mickey Arthur Reflects on Testing Times with Pakistan Cricket Team
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
2 mins
Redding City Council's Mayoral Election: A Brewing Legal Storm
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
2 mins
JNU VC Warns Against Political Activism Interfering with Academics
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
3 mins
Olsen Racela Takes Helm as Perpetual Altas' New Coach in NCAA Centennial Year
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
4 mins
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
5 mins
Petco Park's Inaugural Rodeo: A Blend of Tradition and Controversy
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 min
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app