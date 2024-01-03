en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Going Home’ Season 2: A Journey Through Compassion and Forgiveness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
‘Going Home’ Season 2: A Journey Through Compassion and Forgiveness

The much-anticipated second season of the acclaimed series ‘Going Home’ is confirmed for release, with episodes premiering weekly from January 5 to February 9. The show, a brainchild of the Great American Pure Flix and a member favorite, was launched in June 2022. This AFFIRM Originals series, created by Dan Merchant, who holds rein as the showrunner and lead director, has captivated audiences with its poignant narrative and compelling characters.

Unveiling Compassionate Characters

‘Going Home’ sees Cynthia Geary in the role of Charley Copeland, a hospice nurse who perceives her work as a divine calling. The second season promises the unfolding of more personal stories for Charley and her colleagues as they traverse the terrain of grief and challenges. The new season will feature guest appearances by prominent stars such as Karen Allen, Mel Harris, Ellen Travolta, Gloria Reuben, George Newbern, and Cayden Boyd, adding a new layer of depth and intrigue to the narrative.

Merchant’s Personal Touch

Dan Merchant’s intimate connection with the grief-support group, GriefShare, is woven into the fabric of the show’s narrative, mirroring his personal encounters with loss. This element of the show has struck a chord with viewers, grounding the narrative in raw, shared human experiences and bringing a unique authenticity to the series.

Sound of Emotion

Alongside the release of the new episodes, Madison Gate Records will launch a soundtrack featuring original songs from the first two seasons of the show. Tracks like ‘The Way Home’ by Aaron Morgan and ‘The Road Back to You’ by Nate Merchant will surely tug at the heartstrings of the audience. The emotive score by composer Stephen Phillips adds an intense emotional layer to the series, enhancing the viewing experience.

With its focus on stories of compassion and forgiveness, ‘Going Home’ has resonated deeply with its audience. The creators eagerly await the viewers’ response to the new season, confident that it will continue to touch hearts and inspire minds.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

