Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Roars to $194M, Becomes Third-Highest Grosser of 2024

After three days of release, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has stormed the global box office, establishing itself as a cinematic behemoth. With a colossal opening weekend gross of $194 million worldwide, this latest installment in the MonsterVerse has not only exceeded expectations but has also positioned itself as the third-highest-grossing movie of the year, trailing only behind Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Box Office Behemoth

The international box office played a pivotal role in the film's success, contributing $114 million from 64 markets. North America saw an impressive $80 million in ticket sales, a figure that more than doubled the opening weekend of its predecessor, 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. China, Mexico, and India were standout performers internationally, with China alone contributing $44 million to the global tally. Mary Parent, the film's producer, shared her excitement over the film's performance, emphasizing the team's goal to deliver highly entertaining content to audiences worldwide.

Stellar Cast and Direction

Under the direction of Adam Wingard, who returned after helming Godzilla vs. Kong, The New Empire features a stellar cast including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens. Unlike previous iterations that saw the iconic creatures pitted against one another, this film unites Godzilla and Kong against a new, mysterious threat. With a production budget of $135 million, the movie's significant global ticket sales are crucial for justifying its substantial investment.

Future Implications

The success of The New Empire not only sets a new benchmark for future MonsterVerse installments but also demonstrates the enduring appeal of Godzilla and Kong as cinematic icons. As the film continues to play in theaters worldwide, it is well-positioned to surpass the total earnings of its predecessor, indicating a robust future for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's collaborative endeavors. This monumental opening also reinforces the significance of international markets, particularly China, in the global cinematic landscape.