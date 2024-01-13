en English
‘Godzilla Minus One’: Tokyo Event Celebrates Global Success and Potential Academy Nomination

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
The Tokyo special event for the film “Godzilla Minus One” was a testament to its global success and a hopeful prelude to an Academy Award nomination in the Best Visual Effects category. The event featured stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, and director Takashi Yamazaki, who joined via video link. The movie has not only been a commercial hit, grossing over 14 billion yen worldwide but also an international sensation, resonating far beyond its domestic origins.

The Godzilla Legacy and ‘Godzilla Minus One’

Marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of Godzilla in 2024, “Godzilla Minus One” is set in a post-war Japan confronted by the iconic beast. The film stars Kamiki, an actor who has become synonymous with the movie’s success. The film’s story, though rooted in Japan’s history and culture, struck a chord with audiences worldwide, illustrating the universality of human emotion and struggle.

Global Popularity and Potential Sequel

During the event, Kamiki mentioned a fan’s desire for a sequel, a sentiment echoed by the rest of the cast and Yamazaki. This enthusiasm speaks to the film’s impact, which has transcended the typical boundaries of genre and nationality. Yamazaki, currently in the U.S., shared his experiences of participating in local interviews, meeting notable directors, and attending the Critics’ Choice Awards – further evidence of the film’s international appeal.

The Road to the Academy Awards

“Godzilla Minus One” is not just a commercial success but also a critically acclaimed masterpiece. The film is shortlisted for Visual Effects for the 2024 Academy Awards and has garnered nominations and wins at various film critics associations. As the world waits with bated breath for the Academy’s decision, the film continues to create waves in the cinematic world, proving once again the enduring appeal of Godzilla.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
