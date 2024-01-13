en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Goblin Slayer’ Returns: Second Season Premiere Set for October 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
‘Goblin Slayer’ Returns: Second Season Premiere Set for October 2023

The much-awaited second season of Kumo Kagyu’s ‘Goblin Slayer’ has been confirmed to premiere on October 6th, 2023, as announced during the GA Fes 2021 event. This anime adaptation of the popular light novel series, directed by Takaharu Ozaki and Hideyuki Kurata, garnered widespread acclaim during its first season. This time around, Ozaki steps into the role of chief director, with Misato Takada stepping into the directorial sphere.

Shift in Animation and Character Design

Significant changes have been announced in character design and animation production. Hiromi Kato, known for his impressive portfolio, will replace Takashi Nagayoshi as the character designer. Furthermore, LIDENFILMS will be taking over animation production, replacing White Fox. A recent clip from the twelfth episode of the forthcoming season showcases the Goblin Slayer and his party in the midst of a daring rescue mission, confronting a formidable new adversary.

Casting and Musical Scores

The Japanese cast for the second season has been announced, with Yuichiro Umehara reprising his role as the Goblin Slayer. Adding to the anticipation is the reveal of the opening and closing theme songs. The opening theme, titled ‘Entertainment,’ will be performed by Mili, while the ending theme ‘Kasumi no Mukō e’ will be delivered by Yuki Nakashima.

From Light Novel to Screen

‘Goblin Slayer’ first made its appearance as a light novel series in 2016, quickly followed by a manga adaptation. Both versions have been made available in North America by Yen Press. The narrative revolves around a young priestess who creates an adventuring party, only to be saved by the Goblin Slayer, a man devoted to the annihilation of goblins. His growing reputation attracts attention from different walks of life. For more information and updates, fans are encouraged to follow the official site and Twitter account of the series.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

