Goa's Entertainment Society Eyes Loliem for Film City Amid Community Debate

Goa's Entertainment Society (ESG) has provisionally approved a proposal to establish a Film City in Loliem, a move that has sparked both excitement and controversy among local residents. The proposal was submitted by the Loliem comunidade, a community organization that manages local lands and resources. The ESG's approval hinges on a crucial meeting of the comunidade's members, scheduled for February 4 at Shri Keshav Devalaya, where the decision to lease a 250-acre parcel of land to ESG for a 99-year term will be made.

Loliem's Film City: A Beacon of Hope or a Threat to Ecology?

The establishment of a Film City in Loliem is seen by many as a golden opportunity for the region. If approved, the project promises to boost the local economy by creating jobs and stimulating small businesses. Vishwajeet Warik, the president of the comunidade, is optimistic that the members will sanction the lengthy land lease agreement, thereby paving the way for a new era of entertainment infrastructure in the region.

However, the proposal has also drawn opposition from residents, other comunidade members, and environmentalists concerned about the project's potential ecological impact. The Loliem-Polem panchayat area, where the proposed Film City is to be built, is a region of rich biodiversity. Critics argue that the project's large-scale construction could disrupt local ecosystems and degrade the area's natural beauty.

The Legality of the Lease: A Matter of Debate

Alongside ecological concerns, questions have also been raised about the legality of the proposed 99-year land lease. Critics argue that the comunidade may not have the legal authority to lease such a large tract of land for such an extended period. The upcoming meeting of the comunidade's members is set to be a decisive moment not only for the future of the Film City proposal but also for the legal and environmental integrity of Loliem.

As the date of the decisive gathering approaches, the Entertainment Society of Goa and the Loliem comunidade find themselves at the heart of a complex debate — one that balances the promise of economic development with the necessity of ecological responsibility and legal propriety. The outcome of the February 4 meeting will set the course for Loliem's future: a new chapter in Goa's entertainment industry or a victory for ecological conservation and community rights.