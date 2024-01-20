Goa to Host India International Music Week 2025, Announced at Eurosonic Noorderslag

The India Music Exchange (IMX) has disclosed the advent of an extraordinary music event - 'India International Music Week 2025' (IIMW '25). The announcement was made at the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS), an annual music event in Groningen, Netherlands. The event is set to unfold in Goa, India, in February 2025, marking it as a significant milestone in South Asian music.

IMX Unveils IIMW '25 at Eurosonic Noorderslag

ESNS, known for its commitment to promoting and discovering new European and Dutch music, served as the perfect platform for the announcement of IIMW '25. This imminent global music trade conference and showcase festival is a first for South Asia, signifying a significant leap for the region's music industry.

A Confluence of Global Music Talents

IIMW '25 is envisioned as a five-day global music extravaganza, aiming to bring together artists, event promoters, music labels, industry pioneers, and music enthusiasts from across the globe. The festival promises an array of live performances by an eclectic mix of international and Indian artists, making it a veritable feast for music lovers.

More Than Just Music

Going beyond simple performance showcase, the IIMW '25 also offers a platform for intellectual exchange. Panel discussions on market trends, workshops, artist residencies, networking mixers, dinners, pitch sessions, music production residencies, and regional tours are some of the offerings aimed at fostering a collegial and creative atmosphere for participants. This initiative by IMX, an industry-led organization working towards enhancing the global visibility of Indian artists and music, is truly a monumental step.