Gloria Reuben and Wendell Pierce Unite as Power Couple in CBS's 'Elsbeth'

Gloria Reuben, renowned for her dynamic performances, is poised to grace the small screen in CBS's upcoming drama, 'Elsbeth'. She will be sharing screen space with Wendell Pierce, portraying the role of Claudia Payne, wife to Pierce's character, Captain C.W. Wagner.

An Eccentric Power Couple Emerges

Reuben's character, Claudia Payne, is depicted as a notable figure in New York's elite society, recognized for her philanthropic endeavors. Alongside her husband, Captain Wagner, they constitute an influential power duo in Manhattan, navigating the city's high-profile circles with poise and influence. This role signifies a recurring appearance for Reuben, promising viewers a steady narrative arc woven around her character.

A Welcome Addition to the Cast

Co-star Wendell Pierce has expressed his anticipation for working alongside Reuben, harboring high hopes for the depth and warmth she will infuse into their on-screen relationship. Pierce believes that Reuben's presence will accentuate the compassionate and gentle facets of his character's personal life, adding a layer of complexity to Captain Wagner.

'Elsbeth': An Unconventional Attorney's Journey

'Elsbeth' centers around Carrie Preston's character, Elsbeth Tascioni, an insightful yet nonconformist lawyer who has vacated her legal career in Chicago to undertake an investigative assignment in New York City. The narrative further unfolds with the introduction of Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke, who collaboratively works with Elsbeth. The series, inspired by Preston's character from 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight,' is slated to make its much-anticipated debut on Thursday, February 29.