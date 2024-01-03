en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gloria Ntazola Criticizes Gengetone Music, Sparks Debate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Gloria Ntazola Criticizes Gengetone Music, Sparks Debate

Gengetone is a new and distinct genre that has emerged in Kenyan music in recent years. However, its journey has been marred by criticism, which has frequently focused on its lyrical content and the dedication of its artists. Gloria Ntazola, also known as the “Kanjo Lady,” is the most recent participant in this contentious debate.

Gengetone’s Harsh Critic

Gloria, who shot to fame after a TikTok video showing her locking a Kanjo officer in her car went viral in October, recently took to social media to express her distaste for Gengetone music. She argued that the genre’s artists lack content and do not invest in their music. This, she said, is why she cannot waste her time listening to it.

Controversial Comments Spark Debate

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting her view and others seeing it as an attempt to stay relevant. Despite the discord, her remarks have only added fuel to the ongoing debate about Gengetone’s lyrical content and the dedication of its artists.

Running Over Music

Gloria went a step further, suggesting that Kenyans should focus on running – a field they excel in – rather than producing Gengetone music. In a statement that has since been widely shared and discussed on social media, she even expressed her preference for songs from the Luhya community over Gengetone.

The ‘Kanjo Lady’s’ comments, whether they are received with agreement or disdain, have certainly stirred the pot in the Gengetone discourse. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: Gloria Ntazola’s words carry weight in the Kenyan public sphere, and her criticism of Gengetone will likely continue to resonate with many.

Arts & Entertainment Kenya Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

