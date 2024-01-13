en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of ‘Tainted Love’ in East Lancashire

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire

March 9 will witness an iconic mélange of music and memories as ‘The Queen of Northern Soul,’ Gloria Jones, returns to East Lancashire. Celebrating 60 years of her hit song ‘Tainted Love,’ Jones will grace the event at Alta in Whalley with tales from her storied career.

A Legacy of Music

Jones’s career, spanning six decades, reads like a music industry directory. Her songwriting credits include works for luminaries like Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, and Gladys Knight. But her work behind the scenes as a producer and backing vocalist is equally remarkable. She collaborated with legends like Bob Marley and lent her voice to support the performances of Tina Turner and Joe Cocker.

Connections and Collaborations

Jones’s personal and professional life is interwoven with the history of the band T Rex and its charismatic frontman, Marc Bolan. Jones and Bolan share a son, Rolan, strengthening her bond with the music world. Her upcoming visit also marks a reunion with Paul Stuart Davies, vocal coach and co-owner of Darwen School of Music, who is organizing the event. Their previous collaboration took place at a Northern Soul festival in 2019.

Charity, Music, and Celebration

More than just a celebration of music, the event is a beacon of charity. Jones founded the Marc Bolan School of Music in Sierra Leone, a project dedicated to the memory of Marc Bolan. The school, based in Makeni, is run by Jones and offers a haven for local children to learn music. Proceeds from the event will support this noble cause. The evening promises to continue with an after-party featuring Wigan Casino legend Russ Winstanley and Alan King, with the possibility of Jones joining in on the dance floor.

Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

