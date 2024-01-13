Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of ‘Tainted Love’ in East Lancashire

March 9 will witness an iconic mélange of music and memories as ‘The Queen of Northern Soul,’ Gloria Jones, returns to East Lancashire. Celebrating 60 years of her hit song ‘Tainted Love,’ Jones will grace the event at Alta in Whalley with tales from her storied career.

A Legacy of Music

Jones’s career, spanning six decades, reads like a music industry directory. Her songwriting credits include works for luminaries like Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, and Gladys Knight. But her work behind the scenes as a producer and backing vocalist is equally remarkable. She collaborated with legends like Bob Marley and lent her voice to support the performances of Tina Turner and Joe Cocker.

Connections and Collaborations

Jones’s personal and professional life is interwoven with the history of the band T Rex and its charismatic frontman, Marc Bolan. Jones and Bolan share a son, Rolan, strengthening her bond with the music world. Her upcoming visit also marks a reunion with Paul Stuart Davies, vocal coach and co-owner of Darwen School of Music, who is organizing the event. Their previous collaboration took place at a Northern Soul festival in 2019.

Charity, Music, and Celebration

More than just a celebration of music, the event is a beacon of charity. Jones founded the Marc Bolan School of Music in Sierra Leone, a project dedicated to the memory of Marc Bolan. The school, based in Makeni, is run by Jones and offers a haven for local children to learn music. Proceeds from the event will support this noble cause. The evening promises to continue with an after-party featuring Wigan Casino legend Russ Winstanley and Alan King, with the possibility of Jones joining in on the dance floor.