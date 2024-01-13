en English
Arts & Entertainment

Global Fashion Exhibitions to Look Forward to in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Global Fashion Exhibitions to Look Forward to in 2024

The year 2024 is setting the stage for a fashion revolution, with a string of world-class exhibitions that aim to showcase the diversity and evolution of fashion. These exhibitions, scattered across the globe, are expected to attract a wide range of fashion enthusiasts, from historians to contemporary design aficionados.

‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

A much-anticipated event is the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The exhibit, scheduled to run from May 10 to September 2, 2024, will feature historic pieces from the museum’s collection. The immersive experience, enhanced by artificial intelligence, will offer viewers a fresh perspective on historic fashion.

‘Yuima Nakazato: Beyond Couture’ at La Cit de la Dentelle et de la Mode

Over in Calais, France, ‘Yuima Nakazato: Beyond Couture’ at La Cit de la Dentelle et de la Mode is another showstopper on the 2024 fashion calendar. The exhibit will run from June 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025, and will highlight the Japanese designer’s avant-garde creations and innovative manufacturing processes.

‘NAOMI’ at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will be hosting the ‘NAOMI’ exhibition to celebrate the supermodel Naomi Campbell. The exhibition will run from June 22, 2024, to April 6, 2025, presenting about a hundred looks. It will explore Campbell’s influence on culture, activism, and her impact on the fashion industry.

Other Noteworthy Exhibitions

‘Barbie: The Exhibition’ at The Design Museum in London will delve into the design history of the iconic doll, featuring rare objects and exploring the intersections of fashion, architecture, and furnishings. This exhibition will run from July 5, 2024, to February 23, 2025. ‘La Mode en mouvement’ [‘Fashion on the Move’] at Palais Galliera in Paris will trace the evolution of fashion with a focus on garments for everyday and sportswear, timed with the summer Olympic Games in Paris. This comprehensive exhibition will run in three phases until September 7, 2025.

While these exhibitions are set to highlight various facets of fashion, the Munich Fabric Start event in January 2024 is slated to kickstart the year with a bang. The event will feature approximately 1,000 international collections for the 2025 Spring/Summer season and will include trend forums, sample zones, and presentations. Furthermore, it will underscore the demand for clarity, transparency, and technological innovations in the fashion industry – a testament to the significant role of fabric trade shows in shaping global trends.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

