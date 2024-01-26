Global Entertainment Industry Sees Flurry of International Deals

The global entertainment industry is witnessing a flurry of international deals around productions and distribution, signifying a dynamic shift in the scope of entertainment content. Montreal-based Lustitia Productions, known for its unique creations, has seen its original format 'Extreme Couples Challenge,' gain traction in international markets. The 8 x 46-minute series, which debuted on Bell Media's Canal Vie in August 2023, has been optioned by companies in Germany, France, and Finland, expanding its global footprint.

Radio-Canada Secures Rights to 'Rise of Birds'

In another significant deal, Radio-Canada has pre-purchased rights to Pernel Media's 'Rise of Birds - Dinosaurs Among Us.' This science documentary, which explores the intriguing evolution of dinosaurs into birds, is a co-production with PBS GBH and CCTV9, and was commissioned by France Tlvisions. The documentary has also secured co-production and pre-sales deals with ZDF Studios, which now holds the global distribution rights. The 'Rise of Birds - Dinosaurs Among Us' opens up a window into the past, revealing the latest discoveries on the evolution of dinosaurs and their transformation into modern-day birds, with multiple formats being produced in different languages.

Global Sales Rights to 'Louise Lives Large'

Meanwhile, Toronto-based company WildBrain has acquired global sales rights to 'Louise Lives Large,' a compelling series about a cancer-free teen. The series, produced by Vrit Films, Tailored Films, and Storyhouse, is set to make its debut at the renowned Kidscreen Summit. This acquisition could potentially catapult WildBrain into a leading position in the global entertainment market.

OUTtv Expands Reach in U.K.

Adding to the international mix is OUTtv, a Vancouver-based LGBTQ+ network, which has partnered with Channelbox to distribute OUTtv Proud in the U.K. via Freeview. This expansion follows a successful 2023 agreement with Netgem TV, signifying OUTtv's commitment to reaching a wider international audience and creating a global platform for LGBTQ+ content.

Alibi Music Teams Up with Cadence Music Group

Lastly, in the world of music, Los Angeles-based Alibi Music has teamed up with Toronto's Cadence Music Group. The partnership is set to exclusively represent and license Alibi Music's production music catalogue in Canada, further establishing Alibi Music's presence in the international music scene.

These recent agreements underscore the rapidly evolving dynamics of the global entertainment industry. They demonstrate how companies are actively leveraging international partnerships to broaden their reach, diversify their content, and cater to a global audience's varying tastes.