Glen Powell Spotted with Sienna Raine and Sarah Hands at Pre-Grammy Party

Glen Powell, the celebrated actor best known for his role in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' sparked media attention when he was spotted leaving a pre-Grammy Awards party in West Hollywood. His companions for the evening were TikTok influencer Sienna Raine and model Sarah Hands. The trio's outing came in the spotlight, especially considering Powell's recent split with his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris.

A Charismatic Presence

Often portrayed by the media as a charismatic ladies' man, Powell has been at the heart of many romance rumors. The most recent speculation involved his 'Anyone But You' co-star, Sydney Sweeney. The duo's undeniable on-screen chemistry led to conjectures about a potential off-screen romance. However, Powell denied these rumors during the film shoot.

The Box Office Success

In a twist of honesty, Powell later acknowledged that he and Sweeney exploited their on-screen chemistry to promote 'Anyone But You.' The strategy seemed to have worked, as the film crossed an impressive $100 million in box office receipts, consolidating Powell's position in Hollywood.

Unveiling The Companions

Sienna Raine, one of Powell's companions at the pre-Grammy party, is recognized for her dance and beauty content on TikTok. On the other hand, Sarah Hands, apart from being a model, is known for her work at a veterinary clinic. As for Sydney Sweeney, she is currently engaged to Jonathan Davino. Despite her engagement, Sweeney has been reportedly too occupied with work to plan her wedding.