Glen Powell Leads in ‘Twisters’: A Fresh Chapter in the ‘Twister’ Universe

Glen Powell, currently in the spotlight for his star role in Sony’s romantic-comedy ‘Anyone But You,’ is also anticipated to lead in upcoming Netflix’s ‘Hit Man’ and Warner Bros.’ ‘Twisters.’ The latter, a modern-day chapter in the ‘Twister’ universe, has no connection to the original 1996 movie, featuring an all-new storyline and no returning characters. Production, though temporarily halted due to strikes, is now back on track, with a 2024 premiere date in sight.

A Fresh Spin on the ‘Twister’ Universe

‘Twisters,’ unlike a reboot or sequel, is a fresh tale set in the same universe as the original ‘Twister.’ Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith, the film’s plot remains shrouded in secrecy. However, the recurring theme of ‘humans versus weather’ is expected to resonate with a global audience, emphasizing the universal appeal of the disaster movie genre. Powell has revealed that the new film stands as an original story set in modern times.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast in ‘Twisters’

The film’s ensemble cast includes Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, and Maura Tierney. These actors are set to bring to life a new narrative, disconnected from the legacy characters or plot of the first movie. The original ‘Twister’ film starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton and was both a box office success and Oscar-nominated. However, Hunt’s pitch for a sequel featuring a diverse cast and a historically Black college and university setting was not accepted.

Anticipation Builds for the 2024 Release

Despite the film’s separation from the original, fan anticipation is building. Powell’s recent successes and the universal appeal of the disaster movie genre suggest that ‘Twisters’ could be another hit. Drawing from advice received from Tom Cruise, Powell has focused his career on films with a broad resonance that can captivate audiences worldwide.

As the 2024 release date approaches, fans will be waiting to see how ‘Twisters’ can reinvent the ‘Twister’ universe while staying true to its disaster movie roots. The film is currently scheduled to premiere on July 19, 2024.