Arts & Entertainment

GLCO Presents Free Public Recital Featuring Reperio Trio in Boyne City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
GLCO Presents Free Public Recital Featuring Reperio Trio in Boyne City

On January 14, the First Presbyterian Church in Boyne City will come alive with the harmonious interplay of flute, piano, and oboe as it hosts a free public recital. The event, orchestrated by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra (GLCO), features the esteemed trio, Reperio. Comprising of celebrated faculty members from the Interlochen Arts Academy – flutist Nancy Stagnitta, pianist Ya-Ju Chuang, and oboist Dane Philipsen, the trio is set to captivate music enthusiasts with their exceptional talent.

GLCO’s Sunday Series Brings Chamber Music to the Community

The recital forms part of GLCO’s Sunday Series, an initiative that aims to bring high-quality chamber music performances to local venues across Northern Michigan. It’s an endeavor that not only showcases the prowess of small ensembles but also nurtures a culture of music appreciation within the community.

Reperio Trio to Deliver a Diverse Repertoire

For this recital, the Reperio trio will deliver a diverse repertoire, including works by a range of esteemed composers. The audience will be treated to the timeless compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach and Clara Schumann, the powerful strains of William Grant Still, alongside the intriguing melodies of Sigfrid Karg-Elert and Madeline Dring. It’s a musical blend designed to evoke deep emotions and leave an indelible impression.

Event Details and Support

The First Presbyterian Church, located at 401 S. Park St. in Boyne City, will serve as the backdrop for this musical extravaganza. For more information about the event or the GLCO, interested individuals can visit the GLCO website or contact them directly. The Sunday Series recital is generously supported by Carolyn Klender.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

