Arts & Entertainment

Glamour and Tory Burch Honor Female Emmy Nominees at Annual Luncheon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Glamour and Tory Burch Honor Female Emmy Nominees at Annual Luncheon

In a grand celebration of pioneering women in television, Glamour and Tory Burch hosted their annual luncheon honoring female Emmy nominees. The event, held at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood, saw a record turnout of nominees. Among them were notables such as Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Williams, Padma Lakshmi, and Hannah Waddingham.

Style and Substance: The Glamour and Tory Burch Collaboration

The luncheon is more than just a social gathering. It symbolizes a collaboration between Glamour and Tory Burch, celebrating the fusion of style and the trailblazing women impacting the television industry. The attendees, all dressed in Tory Burch fashion, amplified this sentiment. They not only flaunted their sartorial elegance but also their influential roles in the television world.

Excitement and Anticipation Ahead of the 75th Emmy Awards

With the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards set to air on Fox and Hulu Live TV, the event added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation. Notable personalities such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, last year’s best supporting actress winner and a former Glamour College Woman of the Year, and Dominque Fishback from Swarm, were present and shared a moment of excitement. The gathering serves not only as a pre-Emmy celebration but also as a testament to the strides women have made in television.

A Tribute to Women in Television

The annual luncheon is a tribute to those women who are changing the face of television. It recognizes the role of women as both Emmy nominees and television executives. By highlighting their contributions, Glamour and Tory Burch are not only raising a toast to these remarkable women but are also encouraging more women to break barriers and make their mark in the television industry.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

