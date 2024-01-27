'Gladiators' Reboot: Fans Criticize New Cast, Long for Original Stars

Fan nostalgia is hitting hard as viewers of the rebooted TV show 'Gladiators' voice their disappointment with the new cast, pining for the original muscle-bound stars from the iconic 1990s series. The latest episode sparked criticism as challengers effortlessly overpowered the professional Gladiators on The Wall and during the Duel event.

Is the New 'Gladiators' Cast Less Impressive?

Viewers have labeled the new cast as 'fake' and less impressive than the likes of Jet, Lightning, and Cobra from the original series. The nostalgia for the original cast was particularly evident when fans called for the return of favorites like Jet, whose real name is Diane Youdale Gilbert. However, some fans have suggested giving the new cast a chance, reminding others that it's still early in the reboot.

Comparing the Original and Reboot Series

The rebooted series has been described as less challenging than the original, with fans noting that events like the Gauntlet seemed easier. Competitors were able to complete tasks without much resistance from the Gladiators. The new series has been unfavorably compared to the original, which aired on ITV from 1992 to 2000, for its perceived lack of difficulty and intensity.

Meet the New Cast of 'Gladiators'

Despite the backlash, the series is set to return on the BBC with an 11-episode season featuring a new cast of Gladiators. The lineup includes individuals with backgrounds in rugby, swimming, sprinting, powerlifting, and even a former Premier League referee. Among the new Gladiators are 'Bionic' Matty Campbell, a professional bodybuilder, and 'Electro' Jade Packer, a sports model, fitness coach, and hybrid athlete with a history in sprinting and bodybuilding.