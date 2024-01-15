en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gladiators’ Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Channel 10’s much-anticipated revival of the classic ’90s reality competition, ‘Gladiators,’ premiered to a mixed reception from its audience. The rebooted series, featuring new hosts Beau Ryan and Liz Ellis, saw a range of responses across the social media platform X, the entity previously known as Twitter.

Warning from Gladiator Phoenix

In an unexpected move, Gladiator Phoenix issued a stern warning to the show’s younger viewership. The message cautioned against attempting to replicate the stunts performed on-screen, emphasizing that the Gladiators possess the requisite physiques and safety measures to withstand the impacts and falls inherent to the show.

Criticism and Response

Despite the excitement surrounding the nostalgic return of ‘Gladiators,’ several viewers criticized the show’s perceived low production values and lack of originality. The absence of a live studio audience, replaced by artificial cheering and clapping sounds, was also a point of contention. Some viewers commented on the perceived lackluster effort from both the contestants and Gladiators, with a few even likening the reboot to a spoof version of the show from a comedy sketch.

A Modern Take on a Classic

Despite the criticism, some viewers found enjoyment in seeing ‘Gladiators’ return to television with real contestants instead of celebrities. The reboot is a modern take on the original format where contestants participate in various challenges within a stylized arena. The show’s revival has elicited a mix of nostalgia and skepticism, setting the stage for a captivating season.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Sports
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

