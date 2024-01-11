en English
Arts & Entertainment

Give Me The Grave Premieres Debut EP ‘Mind in Decay’ Ahead of Official Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Emerging from the underground music scene, the Ohio/Pennsylvania-based deathcore/nu-metal band Give Me The Grave, once known as Plaguewielder, has released a pre-release full-album stream of their debut EP, ‘Mind in Decay’. The full album stream is now accessible on YouTube ahead of the official release in stores scheduled for this coming Friday.

Conception Amidst Chaos

Cory Waugh, the band’s guitarist and bassist, opened up about the creation of ‘Mind in Decay’. He revealed the album was born amidst a tumultuous period in his life, serving as a cathartic outlet to traverse through emotional pain and mental stagnation. It’s during this challenging phase that the ‘Mind in Decay’ found its voice and form.

A Reunion and a New Beginning

Interestingly, the creation of this EP also marks the unexpected birth of Give Me The Grave itself. It led to the reunion of Cory Waugh with two of his long-lost friends, inadvertently forging a new band in the process. This reunion not only brought old friends together but also created a platform for them to express their shared emotional and mental challenges through music.

Early Access for Fans

The streaming of the album on YouTube ahead of its official release is a treat for their fans, providing an early glimpse into the raw and nuanced material that Give Me The Grave has to offer. This pre-release full-album stream is a testament to the band’s commitment to their fans and the music they create.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

