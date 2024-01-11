Give Me The Grave Premieres Debut EP ‘Mind in Decay’ Ahead of Official Release

Emerging from the underground music scene, the Ohio/Pennsylvania-based deathcore/nu-metal band Give Me The Grave, once known as Plaguewielder, has released a pre-release full-album stream of their debut EP, ‘Mind in Decay’. The full album stream is now accessible on YouTube ahead of the official release in stores scheduled for this coming Friday.

Conception Amidst Chaos

Cory Waugh, the band’s guitarist and bassist, opened up about the creation of ‘Mind in Decay’. He revealed the album was born amidst a tumultuous period in his life, serving as a cathartic outlet to traverse through emotional pain and mental stagnation. It’s during this challenging phase that the ‘Mind in Decay’ found its voice and form.

A Reunion and a New Beginning

Interestingly, the creation of this EP also marks the unexpected birth of Give Me The Grave itself. It led to the reunion of Cory Waugh with two of his long-lost friends, inadvertently forging a new band in the process. This reunion not only brought old friends together but also created a platform for them to express their shared emotional and mental challenges through music.

Early Access for Fans

The streaming of the album on YouTube ahead of its official release is a treat for their fans, providing an early glimpse into the raw and nuanced material that Give Me The Grave has to offer. This pre-release full-album stream is a testament to the band’s commitment to their fans and the music they create.