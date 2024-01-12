en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Giselle’ Revival by English National Ballet: A Review

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
‘Giselle’ Revival by English National Ballet: A Review

The English National Ballet’s revival of ‘Giselle’ has resonated with audiences and critics alike at the historic London Coliseum. The late Mary Skeaping, renowned for her commitment to historical accuracy in ballet productions, staged this rendition of ‘Giselle,’ earning praise for restoring long-omitted musical passages. Under the direction of new Canadian artistic director, Aaron S. Watkin, the company has been hailed for its potential, despite some areas necessitating improvement.

An International Cast Shines

The ballet’s international cast was led by Ukrainian dancer Katja Khaniukova in the role of Giselle and Basque Spanish dancer Aitor Arrieta as Albrecht. Both performers were highlighted for their performances, with special note made of their upper-body plasticity, reminiscent of the Royal Ballet’s style. However, former chief dance critic Alastair Macaulay pointed out areas for improvement, particularly in their footwork and lower-body strength.

The Dramatic Portrayal of the Wilis

The wilis, ghostly women who dance men to death, added a layer of drama to the production. The portrayal of these spectral figures was appreciated by the audience and critics. Nonetheless, Macaulay noted the women’s insecurity on point, indicating a need for better orchestral playing to support the dancers’ performances.

Optimism for the English National Ballet’s Future

Despite these criticisms, Macaulay’s review overall conveyed a sense of optimism for the English National Ballet’s future under Watkin’s leadership. Recognizing the changes and progress the company has made, he sees potential in the English National Ballet, particularly in the context of its ‘Giselle’ revival. The company’s commitment to historical accuracy, its international cast, and its dramatic interpretation of the ballet, indicate a promising trajectory for this esteemed institution.

Arts & Entertainment Ukraine United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

