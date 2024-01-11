en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gisele Bündchen Shines in Frame’s Spring 2024 Campaign: A Balancing Act of Fashion and Family

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Gisele Bündchen Shines in Frame’s Spring 2024 Campaign: A Balancing Act of Fashion and Family

The world-renowned supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, has once again captivated audiences with her latest performance for Frame’s Spring 2024 collection. The campaign, masterfully photographed by Erik Torstensson, frames Bündchen in a series of compelling poses that underscore the brand’s denim silhouettes, tailored suiting, and sophisticated everyday essentials.

Reinventing the Codes of Dressing

Most arresting are the images of Bündchen donned in a white bralette and straight-leg jeans, a power suit, and a daring pullover-and-boxers ensemble, devoid of pants. The collaboration between Bündchen and Torstensson seeks to ‘elevate and redefine the codes of dressing’, mirroring both the supermodel’s enduring allure and the brand’s audacious aesthetic.

Frame’s Evolution

This campaign signals a continuing transformation for Frame, which includes the recent appointment of Eric Meehan as its new women’s denim creative director and the inauguration of flagship stores in New York and London. Beyond her modeling career, Bündchen has been engaged in various pursuits, including serving as a wellness ambassador for Gaia Herbs, gracing the Met Gala, and refining her jiu-jitsu skills, now boasting a purple belt.

Beyond the Runway

Despite her professional obligations, Bündchen underscores the significance of family time with her son and daughter and the importance of instilling robust principles in them. The campaign and Bündchen’s insights from an exclusive interview reaffirm her status as a multi-dimensional persona adeptly balancing career, personal growth, and family life.

Arts & Entertainment Brazil Fashion
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

